Mark Meadows Claims NOW He's A South Carolina Resident 'For Good'

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is now reportedly a South Carolina resident "for good" after he was removed from North Carolina's voter rolls because he cast a ballot in Virginia.
Mark Meadows Claims NOW He's A South Carolina Resident 'For Good'
Credit: Wikimedia/Gage Skidmore
By DavidApril 21, 2022

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is now reportedly a South Carolina resident "for good" after he was removed from North Carolina's voter rolls because he cast a ballot in Virginia.

Earlier this month, the Macon County Board of Elections in North Carolina removed Meadows from its voter rolls after he was found to be in violation of state law because he had also registered and voted in Virginia.

"What I found was that he was also registered in the state of Virginia. And he voted in a 2021 election. The last election he voted in Macon County was in 2020," Board of Elections Director Melanie Thibault said at the time.

On Wednesday, Meadows told The Post and Courier that he was not a resident of either state.

“I’m a resident of South Carolina,” Meadows reportedly insisted.

"He told the newspaper he lives there for good," the report noted. "A representative at the S.C. Elections Commission confirmed he is registered to vote at the address of his Sunset home."

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue