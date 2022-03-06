Remember When Mark Meadows Pretended To Care About Voter Fraud?

Trump's former chief-of-staff and congressman has some explaining to do after it's discovered he listed a North Carolina address as his residence, but never actually lived there.
By Ed ScarceMarch 6, 2022

When Meadows resigned from Congress and took a job as Trump's chief of staff in March 2020 he was left with a problem: how to vote in North Carolina when he no longer lived there? Well, since he's a Republican he came up with a perfect solution: rent an old trailer up in the hills, call it his permanent residence and assume none would be the wiser.

Source: Daily Beast

For all of his efforts to prove voter fraud in the 2020 election, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows may have just needed to look at his front door. A report by The New Yorker found that Meadows registered to vote at a Scaly Mountain, North Carolina, address he appeared to have never lived in. Interviews with the home’s former owner, current owner, and neighbors showed that, while Meadows’ wife and adult children spent some time in the home, Meadows may never have slept there, potentially violating the state’s rule of your voter registration address being your “place of abode.” Meadows, of course, subscribed to the Big Lie falsely alleging widespread fraud in the 2020 election, and has tried to evade congressional subpoenas for his role in the run-up to the Jan. 6 attack.

We remember when he pretended to be concerned about voter fraud!

Naturally, Twitter let him have it.

And what of the Meadows' luxurious new abode? A 14' by 62' mobile up on Scaly Mountain that "needed a lot of work."

