FRAUD: North Carolina GOP Allegedly Destroyed Absentee Ballots

They may have to do a "do-over" in the North Carolina 9th Congressional District.

It is alleged that - shock! - Republicans cheated in order to prevent Black voters from casting their ballots. But the cheating goes far beyond the everyday voter suppression rampant in red states.

It is alleged that those who wanted the Republican in the race to win, went door-to-door posing as election officials to collect absentee ballots from African-American senior citizens. Those ballots are now unaccounted for. Of course.

The New Yorker:

On Tuesday, the state’s Board of Elections—made up of four Democrats, four Republicans, and one Independent—which tabulates and verifies every vote in the weeks after an election, shocked North Carolina’s political establishment by voting unanimously not to certify [Republican Congressional Candidate] Harris’s win. “I’m very familiar with unfortunate activities that have been happening down in my part of the state,” Joshua Malcolm, the board’s vice-chairman and a Democratic resident of the Ninth District, said during the meeting. “I’m not going to turn a blind eye to what took place. To the best of my understanding, which has been ongoing for a number of years, that has been repeatedly referred to the United States Attorney and district attorneys to take action and clean it up.”

If this is proven true there are people who should go to prison for fraud. Real prison.

It seems a Republican campaign went to the houses of older Democrats, claimed to be officials, took their absentee ballots and got rid of them. The Republican “won” by 900 votes. It’s 2018. Every major newspaper should be on that story. #NC9 — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) December 1, 2018

There is strong evidence emerging that Republicans stole a Congressional seat in North Carolina by destroying, falsifying, and manipulating absentee ballots.



This is an affront to democracy.



They can’t be allowed to get away with it.https://t.co/42DQXbh9Ox — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) December 1, 2018