NC Elections Board Warns Of Felony Charges If Voters Follow Trump’s ‘Illegal’ Advice To Vote Twice

Voters in North Carolina could face felony charges if they vote twice as President Donald Trump’s has advised them to do.

While speaking to supporters in Wilmington, NC on Wednesday, the president suggested that voters should cast mail-in ballots and then also vote at their local precincts.

“So, send it in early and then go and vote,” the president said.

In a statement released on Thursday, NC Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell warned voters not to follow the president’s instructions.

“It is illegal to vote twice in an election,” the statement said, noting that the crime is a Class I felony.

“Attempting to vote twice in an election or soliciting someone to do so is a violation of North Carolina law,” Bell explained.

According to the voting official, the State Board of Elections audits the results to detect fraudulent voting.

“[I]f someone tries to get around this system their ballot can be retrieved and not counted, so it will not affect the outcome of the election,” Bell said.