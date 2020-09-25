Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trump's Chief Of Staff Bashes His Own FBI Director For Not Lying About Non-Existent Voter Fraud

Mark Meadows attacks Christopher Wray for not lying enough on behalf of the so-called president.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Mark Meadows, Donald Trump's Chief of Staff, attacked their own FBI director this morning for testifying that the FBI has not seen any kind of voter fraud "by mail or otherwise."

Christopher Wray testified to the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Thursday.

And it appeared as though MarkMeadows was swallowing some bleach to cure COVID19 in response.

At the hearing, Wray responded to a question on the security of mail-in voting by saying that the agency has "not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it's by mail or otherwise."

Certainly to change a federal election outcome by mounting that kind of fraud at scale would be a major challenge for an adversary," Wray said, adding that the FBI would "investigate seriously" any issue with widespread fraud by mail.

That is like Kryptonite to the Trump administration. Their efforts to "win" the 2020 election have included destroying the US Post Office's ability to handle increased mail in ballots and to attempt to delegitimize any mail-in voting in order to declare Trump the winner.

Earlier today on CBS This Morning, Mark Meadows bashed the FBI Director for his testimony:

“With all due respect to Director Wray, he has a hard time finding emails in his own FBI, let alone figuring out whether there’s any kind of voter fraud,” Meadows said.

In other words (Even though Trump hires only the best people) Trump has installed an unqualified, unserious and bumbling dweeb to run the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

These people are cretins.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.