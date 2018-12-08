North Carolina Elections Vice-Chair, Jens Lutz, Abruptly Resigns Amid Investigation Into NC-9 Election Fraud

In the latest chapter of the North Carolina election fraud saga, Vice Chair of the State Board of Elections Jens Lutz abruptly resigned last night. Things apparently got too hot to handle, and he began to feel...oh, I don't know, ill-equipped?... to manage the crisis properly. Judd Legum reported the resignation last night, writing in his newsletter:

Why? We don't know for sure but it may be related to his extensive connections to Leslie McCrae Dowless, the convicted felon at the center of the election fraud scandal in the 9th District.

Apparently, Lutz was helping to conduct the investigation into the elections shenanigans, but was also in business with one of the people he was investigating for said shenanigans, Leslie McCrae Dowless. Bad form. Also, illegal, probably. But, as Legum reports, not to worry. The actual CHAIR of the Board of Elections in North Carolina is not friends with McCrae Dowless. They're just cousins.

Confoundingly, Jens Lutz is a Democrat, but not for long, apparently. He seems to feel unwelcome, and his feelings are hurt by the way Dems are treating him right now. According to NBC's report,

"Overall, I'm a Democrat, but I've never been one to stay where I'm not wanted,” Lutz told WECT. “It came to my attention yesterday that some in the Democratic party are not happy with me. I'm getting hit on both sides, including my own party. I just thought it was time to step down."

Hard to tell if Lutz is guilty of gross incompetence or blatant criminality or both, but either way, I doubt either side is sad to have him off the scene.