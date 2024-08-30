Kamala Harris Rocked CNN Interview With Focus, Precision And Empathy

During CNN's interview with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, Dana Bash asked about Kamala's time as vice president and the economic challenges Americans face with President Biden in office.

BASH: You talk about, you call it the opportunity economy. You are well aware that right now many Americans are struggling. There's a crisis of affordability. One of your campaign themes is, we're not going back. But I wonder what you say to voters who do want to go back when it comes to the economy specifically, because their groceries were less expensive, housing was more affordable when Donald Trump was president.

VP Harris was focused, prepared and spoke eloquently and empathetically to the American people about the issues. She gave a two-part answer.

HARRIS: Well, let's start with the fact that when Joe Biden and I came in office, during the height of a pandemic, we saw over 10 million jobs were lost. People, I mean, literally, we were all tracking the numbers. Hundreds of people a day were dying because of COVID. The economy had crashed. In large part, all of that because of mismanagement by Donald Trump of that crisis. When we came in, our highest priority was to do what we could to rescue America. And today, we know that we have inflation at under 3%. A lot of our policies have led to the reality that America recovered faster than any wealthy nation around the world.

MAGAts and the Beltway press seem to forget that the Biden administration had to deal with the COVID crisis first when they took office and deal with the aftereffects of Trump's mismanagement.

But you are right. Prices, in particular for groceries, are still too high. The American people know it. I know it. Which is why my agenda includes what we need to do to bring down the price of groceries. For example, dealing with an issue like price gouging. What we need to do to extend the child tax credit, to help young families be able to take care of their children in their most formative years. What we need to do to bring down the cost of housing. My proposal includes what would be a tax credit of $25,000 for first-time homebuyers. So they can just have enough to put a down payment on a home, which is part of the American dream and their aspiration, but do it in a way that allows them to actually get on the path to achieving that goal and that dream.

Wow, no rambling and incoherent diatribes.

No sharks, windmills, gas stoves, and crowd sizes.

This is a woman and a ticket that is poised to take the White House.