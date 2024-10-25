Van Jones: Kamala Harris And Trump Are Not Taking The Same Exam To Be President

CNN contributor Van Jones made a very astute and important observation while being part of a panel discussion on Kamala Harris's CNN Town Hall performance Wednesday night.

This was a shout out to the viewers as well as the media, who have doing its part in normalizing Trump's insanity and fascist ideals.

JONES: Look, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are not taking the same exam. I think it bothers people. They're not taking the same exam. He gets to be lawless. She has to be flawless. That's what's unfair. That's what's unfair. That's what's unfair tonight. That's what's unfair tonight. They're not taking the same exam. Look, she has policies. She may not articulate them perfectly every time. She may not put the stories in the right places. But she's fighting for actual ideas that will help real people. He's talking about people's penises.



And so they are not taking the same exam. And that's pissing people off. It's pissing me off. Well, and I'm also old enough to remember that if your fiscal plans were actually said to bankrupt the Social Security Trust Fund in sooner years, Donald Trump's, that would be a campaign-destroying issue. But we just gloss over things with Donald Trump.

It's pissing all of us off.

Kamala Harris has had about two and half months to put together a campaign staff, formulate a platform, lead the DNC Convention, set up rallies and media appearances,etc.

It's impossible for the Harris Walz ticket to be perfect.

Trump and his cult members have been bitching, moaning and campaigning nonstop for four years.