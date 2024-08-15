JD Vance: Where Am I Again?

Another weirdo moment for JD Vance, who needed a card to tell him where he was.
By John AmatoAugust 15, 2024

So, who's having mental difficulties now?

Trump's running mate JD Vance stumbled right out of the gate giving a speech in New Kensington, Pennsylvania. He couldn't remember who he was talking to.

"It’s great to be part of VF post... Uhh VFA— VFW Post 92," Vance said.

Opsees. I forgot. That cat lady in the front row confused me for a second.

There were several speakers both before and after Vance who claimed Democrats hate America and hate the flag. F**kface Jim Banks said if you're not voting for Trump, you're voting for China to rule the country.

Banks blamed President Biden for the Jan 6th insurrection even though there was no Biden administration at the time. He's a scumbag of the highest order.

