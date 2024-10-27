Trump Calls Vance Town Hall, Asks 'How Brilliant Is Donald J. Trump?'

Donald J. Trump, who describes himself as a 'stable genius,' called into a NewsNation town hall on Thursday night featuring J.D. Vance and hosted by Chris Cuomo for undecided Detroit voters. Trump's narcissism was fully displayed as he asked Vance, "How brilliant is Donald J. Trump?"

Chris Cuomo told Vance, "We have a call right now from former President Donald John Trump. He wants to weigh in," and asked, "What is your question for the Senator?"

"Well, I can hear you, Chris, and I do have a question, and I think it will be quite an interesting one," Trump said. "The answer should be easy. How brilliant is Donald J Trump?"

Vance danced for Trump because, of course.

"Well, first of all, sir, this is supposed to be undecided voters," Vance said. "I would hope that I have your vote of all people, but I here, here's first of all, sir, of course, you're very brilliant. And we, we both agree, we both agree that it's important to have very smart people running our government."

Vance told a story about his wife regarding an event forum near their home in Cincinnati a few months ago.

Trump's second question was, "How brilliant is Kamala?" The disgraced former President said of his accomplished opponent that that was a "tough one" to answer.

On Tuesday, with his projection set at an IMAX level, Trump claimed that Harris is a "lunatic" and "stupid" and then baselessly questioned whether she had a problem with alcohol or drugs. Trump is unhinged and mentally unstable, and he's declining mentally before our eyes in real-time. Every accusation is a confession with this guy.