Ooof!: Crazy McF*ckstick Tosses Out Massive Word Salad At Town Hall

Imagine the headlines for weeks if Vice President Kamala Harris tossed out a massive word salad like the felon did at a town hall event with Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Making it even weirder, Trump's former press secretary just smiled throughout his rambling as if it were perfectly normal. Trump will get a pass - again.

And while he rambled on, Trump said he doesn't ramble. He's a Stable Genius™, after all. Also, just after he said that people don't leave his rallies early, people were seen exiting the venue while he was still talking.

"You see, she said, I guess I don't think I've ever said this before," he said. "So we do these rallies, they're massive rallies. Everybody loves, everybody stays till the end, by the way. You know, when she said that, well, your rallies people leave, honestly, nobody does. And if I saw them leaving, I'd say, and ladies and gentlemen, make America great again, and I'd get the hell out."

"Okay?" he continued. "Because I don't want people leaving. "But I do have to say, so I give these long, sometimes very complex sentences and paragraphs, but they all come together. I do it a lot."

"I do it with Raisin Cane, that story," he said during his bizarre stream of consciousness. "I do it with the story on the catapults on the aircraft carriers. I do it with a lot of different stories."

"When I mentioned Dr. Hannibal Lecter, I'm using that as an example of people that are coming in from Silence of the Lambs," Trump said. "I use it, they say, it's terrible. So they say, so I'll give this long, complex area."

"For instance, that I talked about a lot of different territory," Trump continued. "The bottom line is, I said, the most important thing. We're going to bring more plans into your state and this country to make automobiles."

"We're going to be bigger than before, but the fake news, there's, and there's a lot of them back there, you know, for a town hall, there's a lot of people, but the fake news likes to say, the fake news likes to say, oh, he was rambling," he said as he rambled on. No, no. That's not rambling. That's genius."

"When you can connect the dots, you got to," he added. "Now, Sarah, if you couldn't connect the dots, you got a problem. But every dot was connected, and many stories were told in that little paragraph."

Trump sounds like the drunk neighbor down on the corner who is swinging his junk around. And as he rambled on, people were seen leaving.