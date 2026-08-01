Clown Vivek Ramaswamy Gets Booed Off The Stage

MAGA creeps need more of this, please.
Clown Vivek Ramaswamy Gets Booed Off The Stage
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoAugust 1, 2026

MAGA creep Vivek Ramaswamy got no love from his home crowd during a speech at the Young Americans for Liberty conference in Cleveland, Ohio, on Wednesday, when he was unmercifully booed off the stage during his thirty-minute speech.

Vivek made a name for himself within the MAGA cult by being a wealthy, fast-talking jackass drooling over Demented Donald.

Now he's running for Governor.

"The truth of the matter is, you know, no matter what happens in whichever direction we go, people of my generation have already made it; we're going to be fine," Vivek said. It's going to be your generation that pays the price."

Audience members begin their outrage and catcalls.

"Boooo!"

Someone yelled, "You're a political cretin, and you need to get the f*** out of here!"

The audience cheered.

It's because of Trump's policies and insane decisions and behaviors that the younger generation sees a world with not much hope.

Vivek then called those protesting whiners, not winners.

Too bad the audience didn't have any produce to throw at him.

Vivek Ramaswamy calls protesters "whiners" after being booed for his support of data centers

FactPost (@factpostnews.bsky.social) 2026-07-30T20:29:18.868Z

Vivek Ramaswamy is booed offstage after telling Ohio crowd, 'The truth of the matter is, people in my generation have already made it. We're gonna be fine.'

FactPost (@factpostnews.bsky.social) 2026-07-30T20:28:21.668Z

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