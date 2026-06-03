Vivek Ramaswamy's Horrific Racist Attack On Black Babies

The Republican candidate for the governor of Ohio turned to the old and racist trope about abortion and black babies.
By John AmatoJune 3, 2026

In 2023, Vivek Ramaswamy launched an ignorant and racist attack on African-Americans when he claimed black babies were safer in inner cities than in a black mom's womb. He then tied it to Planned Parenthood as a way to cull Black communities.

None of this made it to the media, or at least not the mainstream media, because Ramaswamy was a non-factor in the Republican primary. As long as Donald Trump is huffing and puffing, no one dare challenge him for the throne. So it stayed quiet.

Until this week. Ramaswamy is mounting a bid for Ohio governor, and this little oppo drop just rolled out and got some traction.

"One of the points that came out of my dialogue with her was that actually a black baby is probably safer in the inner street of Chicago, in the inner city of Chicago, than in the womb of his own black mother," Vivek said."And I think that that's actually a problem and it's directly the product of what Margaret Sanger envisioned."

This is a variation on the usual conservative attacks on African-Americans and other minority communities, especially in the context of abortion and birth control.

Conservative scumbags like the Republican gubernatorial candidate for Ohio never take into consideration economic, access to healthcare, contraception and environmental issues which affect these communities drastically, and which Republicans oppose
.

Yahoo News writes, "Ramaswamy’s claims about Sanger and Planned Parenthood have been made by other conservatives like former heart surgeon Dr. Ben Carson, who served as U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development during President Donald Trump’s first term. However, the characterization of Sanger is unfounded, though she was a prominent proponent of birth control at the height of the women’s rights movement, which was embraced by Black leaders and organizations, including the National Urban League and NAACP founder W.E.B. DuBois."

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