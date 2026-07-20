Jon Ossoff: We Must Win Midterms In Overwhelming Numbers

In a July 18 speech, Jon Ossoff highlighted the rise in corruption under Donald Trump. The Georgia senator reminded Atlanta voters that Democrats need to win in overwhelming numbers in the 2026 midterm elections.

Earlier this week, Ossoff made international headlines as he questioned Jay Clayton, Trump’s choice for the Director of National Intelligence. The Trump loyalist Clayton refused to answer whether Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

The Georgia senator said:

"We have to win so decisively. We have to rebuke these abuses so clearly that no president for centuries will dare commit such brazen abuse and corruption."

Acyn reported on Ossoff's speech. Please watch the video or read the transcript below:

Transcript from the Ossoff Atlanta Speech on July 18

OSSOFF: I don’t know if you saw, but I had the opportunity to question the president’s nominee to be Director of National Intelligence.

And I asked Mr. Clayton, the nominee, a very simple question. I asked him who had won the 2020 presidential election.

He was unable—he was unwilling—to answer that question truthfully under oath.

Because it’s like an initiation, right? It’s like the cost of admission to Donald Trump’s inner circle is that you must prove you are willing to lie to Congress.

So he sat there—you can watch the tape—he sat there over and over and over again, refusing to state a basic fact because that is what his boss demanded of him.

And it was a basic fact about American elections.

And this man is now in line, if he’s confirmed, to be the top intelligence officer in the United States.

Now remember who his predecessor has been: Tulsi Gabbard.

Y’all have heard that name because Tulsi Gabbard, the senior-most intelligence officer in the United States—not a law enforcement official, okay, the spy chief—was sent down to Georgia by the president to oversee the seizure of your ballots from an election facility here in Georgia.

When you reflect on the kinds of things that happen in corrupt and abusive governments around the world, when the security officials—okay, when the spy chief—is getting involved in ballot raids at election facilities, that’s a huge red flag.

And that the man he’s now appointed to replace her will not state under oath basic facts about recent elections, as the president gives these menacing primetime remarks signaling clearly his intent to attack the elections and to undermine voting rights, sends a chill down all of our spines—Democrats, independents, and Republicans.

It’s not enough just to win this fall. We have to win so decisively. We have to rebuke these abuses so clearly that no president for centuries will dare this kind of brazen abuse and corruption.

Ossoff Hit Trump Hard The Past Week

"Senator My Boo" hit Trump hard all week. Ossoff gave voters a preview before the 47th president gave his disaster of a speech on July 16: