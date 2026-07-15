‘What Is Going On Here?’: Sen. Jon Ossoff Grills Jay Clayton In Hearing

Senator Jon Ossoff grilled Jay Clayton during a Senate hearing earlier today. Ossoff delivered a masterclass in questioning Trump's candidates who need Senate approval. The Georgia senator gave other Democrats a masterclass on how to hold the GOP accountable. Again.

Jon Ossoff's poll numbers are rising steadily while other Democratic leaders' are failing. Maybe it's because Georgia's "Senator Boo" speaks to voters like a normal person? Another reason might be that Ossoff torches Trump's election denial claims, playing offense instead of simply reacting to all the wild claims from our orange leader.

Watch the video from today's hearing to see why so many Americans trust this man.

Who is Jay Clayton?

The Senate held a hearing today to vet Jay Clayton to replace the shockingly unqualified acting director of national intelligence, Bill Pulte.

Clayton is currently the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Despite serving as the head of the SDNY, Clayton refused to answer when asked if Joe Biden won the 2020 election. Like most of Trump's cronies, he answered that Biden was "certified" as president, per The Guardian.

Democratic Leaders Could Learn from Ossoff

Ossoff's no-nonsense questioning continued this afternoon. He does not attack the candidate, he just asks questions, allowing Clayton to show why he's a terrible choice for the position.

OSSOFF: Are you aware that Gabbard was present at the Fulton County raid?

CLAYTON: ... O: What is going on here? C: ... ... O: Are you aware that members of this committee are probing Gabbard's potential misconduct? CLAYTON: .... Uh uh .... COTTON: Senator Ossoff your time is expired!



— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) July 15, 2026 at 10:36 AM

Full transcript below: