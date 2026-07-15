‘What Is Going On Here?’: Sen. Jon Ossoff Grills Jay Clayton In Hearing

Senator Jon Ossoff grilled Jay Clayton during a Senate hearing earlier today. Ossoff delivered a masterclass in questioning Trump's candidates who need Senate approval. The Georgia senator gave other Democrats a masterclass on how to hold the GOP accountable. Again.
Jon Ossoff's poll numbers are rising steadily while other Democratic leaders' are failing. Maybe it's because Georgia's "Senator Boo" speaks to voters like a normal person? Another reason might be that Ossoff torches Trump's election denial claims, playing offense instead of simply reacting to all the wild claims from our orange leader.
Watch the video from today's hearing to see why so many Americans trust this man.
Who is Jay Clayton?
The Senate held a hearing today to vet Jay Clayton to replace the shockingly unqualified acting director of national intelligence, Bill Pulte.
Clayton is currently the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Despite serving as the head of the SDNY, Clayton refused to answer when asked if Joe Biden won the 2020 election. Like most of Trump's cronies, he answered that Biden was "certified" as president, per The Guardian.
Democratic Leaders Could Learn from Ossoff
Ossoff's no-nonsense questioning continued this afternoon. He does not attack the candidate, he just asks questions, allowing Clayton to show why he's a terrible choice for the position.
OSSOFF: Are you aware that Gabbard was present at the Fulton County raid?
CLAYTON: ...
O: What is going on here?
C: ... ...
O: Are you aware that members of this committee are probing Gabbard's potential misconduct?
CLAYTON: .... Uh uh ....
COTTON: Senator Ossoff your time is expired!
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) July 15, 2026 at 10:36 AM
Full transcript below:
OSSOFF: Are you aware that director Gabbard was present at the Fulton County raid in Georgia earlier this year?
CLAYTON: you uh You discussed that with me yesterday in your office.
OSSOFF: Are you aware that director Gabbard was present at the Fulton County raid earlier this year?
CLAYTON: You you brought it to me --
OSSOFF: What is going on here? You've said at the beginning of this you have an obligation to be honest and forthright with the committee I'm asking a very simple question.
Are you aware Director Gabbard was present at the Fulton County raid earlier this year?
Yes, or no.
Are you aware?
CLAYTON: I was--
OSSOFF: You won't answer that question.
... [More repetitive same question and answer]
OSSOFF: Yes, your answers lack credibility, your testimony lacks credibility You're being evasive and you're not being candid or forthright and everybody across the country is gonna watch this and know that.
Are you aware that former director Gabbard testified that her presence at the raid was quote requested by the president?
CLAYTON: I'm not aware of that until now
OSSOFF: Okay, you are now aware of that.
CLAYTON: Yeah.
Are you aware that members of this committee are already probing director Gabbard's potential misconduct in this matter?
No, I don't I'm not privy to your probing it Are you aware that the general counsel and deputy general counsel of your office have already provided testimony to this committee regarding this matter?
No
OSSOFF: If the White House chief of staff or the president asks you to travel somewhere across the United States and oversee the execution of a domestic search warrant on a sensitive election facility, will you do it?
CLAYTON: Appropriate is that appropriate for the director of national intelligence that's a hypothetical we all know it's not appropriate I'll solve your national intelligence.
[crosstalk with chairman cutting Ossoff off][/crosstalk]
OSSOFF: Is it appropriate for the director of national intelligence to oversee the execution of domestic search warrants at sensitive election facilities, yes or no?
CLAYTON: I think you're asking me as you just said in your first comment to yes or no.
OSSOFF: Is it appropriate?
CLAYTON: No, you are asking me to comment on a matter that you just said was under investigation.
OSSOFF: No, I'm asking
COTTON: Okay, Senator Ossoff, your time is expired.