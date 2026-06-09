'Opportunity For Fraud': CNBC Advances Lies About California Voting Laws

Former Trump SEC appointee and Southern district Attorney Jay Clayton and CNBC host Joe Kernen tried to claim voter fraud in California's primary elections because it takes too long to count the votes.

There's no secret that California primaries are particularly slow, but that's what the law allows. It's not a secret. Everyone with a brain interested in California elections knows this, including MAGA a-holes in the White House and on TV. .

Trump supporter Joe Kernen was there to throw the bait in the water for Jay Clayton to whine and claim there's a voting problem in America," "On the integrity side, we're doing an absolutely terrible job."

There is not a voting problem in America, nor is there an integrity issue.

These are lies that Trump promotes to offset his blowout loss in 2020, and his sycophants propagate in the media to disenfranchise millions of Americans from voting.

Clayton's defense is to demand we "reduce the opportunity for fraud." That's like saying lets reduce the prospect of crime by taking DNA, finger, voice and face prints of all US citizens and put them in a data base to be used by Trump and Elon Musk.

There is no fraud to reduce. I'd love to reduce the amount of lies being told on CNBC. That's more of a problem.

QUICK: Jay, here's the issue. California's election law allows ballots postmarked by election day to be counted and permit same day registration. That means tabulation typically continues for weeks after the vote. Kernen: I think it goes 30 days, isn't it? CLAYTON: Why is that law there? QUICK: I mean, that doesn't sound like fraud. You can argue whether the law makes sense, but that doesn't sound like a fraudulent situation. CLAYTON: There's a great phrase, opportunity for fraud. Some of the things you do in designing laws is reduce the opportunity for fraud without, in this case, reduce the opportunity for fraud while not adversely impacting access. KERNEN: Every time it happens, Jay, it's like, okay, all these are coming in for the next 30 days.

kerne then promoted another lie. Mail-in votes do not go to Democrats 100% of the time. He should be suspended for spewing that garbage.

KERNEN: Oh, Democrats vote that way, so it just makes sense that it's 100% Democrat. That's where the opportunity comes from, so yeah, you can have it. Why does it always go that way with the mail-in votes?

Why is it always 100% Democrats are voting in the mail-in?

Scumbag liar.

Clayton continued his onslaught against reality.

CLAYTON: Why can't you count them like they do in other jurisdictions on the same day as Election Day or within a very reasonable time? QUICK: Well, if you mail them in on Election Day, they're not going to be there on Election Day. Wow. I mean, I got stuff returned to me that I sent out for Christmas by two months later that was coming back in. CLAYTON: Why we wait until Election Day for mail-in ballots, I don't understand. QUICK: But those are questions with the law, and that doesn't suggest that there's necessarily fraud here.

These reprobates are using legal California election laws to try and validate the lies vomited by Trump.