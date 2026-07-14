Jon Ossoff Torches Trump's Coming Election Lies Before He's Even Told Them

Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff wasn't in a waiting mood: as soon as word broke that Trump plans to dust off his debunked 2020 election conspiracy theories for a Georgia-focused speech, the senator went after him, calling Trump an anxious "failed President."

Ossoff and Georgia colleague Raphael Warnock owe their Senate seats to razor-thin 2020 runoff wins — races that flipped control of the chamber to Democrats the same year Trump lost the presidency to Joe Biden, a loss he's still refusing to accept six years later. During those six years, Trump has been incapable of taking the L, and the Republican Party has allowed the President to regurgitate his lies because he's their very special boy.

And, of course, Trump's latest grievance tour lands right before the midterms, and the President is specifically targeting the two Democratic Senators. Ossoff wasn't having it.

"Donald Trump’s spiral continues," he wrote on Xitter. "The failed president, pocketing billions as he drives up prices, is afraid to lose the midterms."

"So he will reheat debunked election conspiracy theories and tell bizarre new lies to deny his 2020 defeat and attack voting rights," he continued. "This is a disaster for Trump puppet Mike Collins. Already mired in scandal, Mike will now have to double down on conspiracy theories toxic in the General Election."

"From the start, Trump’s obsession with Georgia elections revealed his fury that Black voters were instrumental to his defeat," he added. "I'm asking concerned citizens nationwide to join me and support our voter protection efforts in Georgia."

Yeah, everything Ossoff said. I really feel like this needs to be replayed since Trump is replaying his repeatedly debunked lies. These words have not been debunked, Mr. President, sir: