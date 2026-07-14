Trump 'Speech To The Nation' To Rehash 2020 With Declassified Intel: Report

President Donald Trump plans to use newly declassified intelligence in a primetime speech Thursday night to revive his long-running claim that a foreign nation interfered in the 2020 election, according to MS NOW.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe, acting Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte, FBI Director Kash Patel and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin will join Trump for the address, MS NOW reported.

Earlier Monday, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he "will be making a Speech to the Nation on Thursday evening, at 9 P.M. Eastern" — but gave no details about the topic.

Trump has spent years insisting the 2020 election was stolen from him. Courts, Republican-led audits and federal agencies all rejected that claim.

His best-known argument centered on voting machines made by Dominion Voting Systems. Trump allies — including his lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell — claimed the machines were tied to late Venezuelan president Hugo Chávez and had flipped millions of votes to then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

They also alleged that thousands of dead people had voted in key battleground states, the Brennan Center reported.

The Department of Homeland Security's cybersecurity agency, Dominion itself and state officials across the country all said those claims were false, the Brennan Center for Justice reported.

Trump also pressured Georgia's Republican secretary of state to "find 11,780 votes" — the exact number he needed to flip the state — in a phone call that legal experts condemned as an abuse of power, the Brennan Center reported.

An Associated Press investigation found fewer than 475 potential fraud cases out of more than 25 million votes cast in the six disputed states — nowhere near enough to change the outcome.

Now Trump is framing newly declassified intelligence as proof he was right all along, MS NOW reported.

The White House has not said which foreign nation the documents implicate.

The speech airs Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern.