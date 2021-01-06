Georgia's A Sweep: Sen.-Elect John Ossoff Declares Victory

UPDATE: Decision Desk HQ has called the race for Jon Ossoff, ahd he's ahead right now by about 16,000 votes. And honestly, there aren't any plausible scenarios left for a Perdue win, other than a meteor hitting the planet.
So that's it. With VP Kamala Harris, we have control of the Senate, the House, and the White House. Hallelujah.
And Ossoff claims victory:
.)
Here's two we can take seriously:
And one we can't!
Here's one from Gretchen Whitmer that has fundie knickers in a twist:
And finally, don't forget how John Lewis got us here: