Georgia's A Sweep: Sen.-Elect John Ossoff Declares Victory

UPDATE: Decision Desk HQ has called the race for Jon Ossoff, ahd he's ahead right now by about 16,000 votes. And honestly, there aren't any plausible scenarios left for a Perdue win, other than a meteor hitting the planet.

So that's it. With VP Kamala Harris, we have control of the Senate, the House, and the White House. Hallelujah.

Democrat Jon Ossoff Has Defeated Republican David Perdue, Giving Democrats A Stunning Sweep Across Georgia’s Senate Races https://t.co/DrrOYtlqhP via @RyanBrooks — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) January 6, 2021

And Ossoff claims victory:

Democrat Jon Ossoff Claims Victory Over David Perdue In Georgia Runoff https://t.co/ClXG3FBycd — B. Sargent Noble (@schpsych8) January 6, 2021

.)

Here's two we can take seriously:

Congratulations to the new senators from Georgia, and to everyone who organized and voted to get them there. It's a new day. pic.twitter.com/OUdkopv96G — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 6, 2021

.@SpeakerPelosi, like @SenSchumer, is declaring victory in both Georgia runoff races, invokes the late John Lewis pic.twitter.com/wsp0DoiRmQ — Emily Ngo (@emilyngo) January 6, 2021

And one we can't!

On Newsmax, newly-elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene falsely claims Georgia's voting machines are connected to the internet and says Republican SOS Brad Raffensperger "enabled the steal" by mailing out absentee ballots... to voters who requested them. Not sending our best. pic.twitter.com/6zMHEatetv — stephen fowler covers Georgia's election! (@stphnfwlr) January 6, 2021

Here's one from Gretchen Whitmer that has fundie knickers in a twist:

And finally, don't forget how John Lewis got us here: