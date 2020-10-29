Politics
DEBATE: GA Dem Jon Ossoff Leaves A Pile Of Ashes Where David Perdue Used To Be

"David Perdue lined his own pockets – trading medical stocks and dumping casino shares – while he lied to us about the threat of a virus that's now killed over 220,000 Americans," Ossoff said.
By Susie Madrak
By Susie Madrak
Clips of Democrat Jon Ossoff shredding Georgia Sen. David Perdue into tiny pieces and spitting him out went viral last night.

Like this clip. "It's not just that you're a crook, Senator, it's that you're attacking the health of the people you represent," he said, saying Purdue defending his fraud charges interfered with protecting constituents during a pandemic.

It was a thing of beauty. Via Newsweek:

Opening his salvo on the incumbent in Savannah, Georgia, last night, Ossoff said Perdue had attacked the health of Georgians with his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and his record of health care votes.

"You did say COVID-19 was no deadlier than the flu, you did say there would be no uptick in cases," Ossoff said. "All the while, you were looking after your own assets, and your own portfolio. And you did vote four times to end protections for pre-existing conditions."

The Democratic challenger added that Perdue's proposed bill to replace Obamacare, the Protect Act, contained loopholes for insurance companies to block policies for those with pre-existing conditions.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.