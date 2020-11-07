Jon Ossoff Tears David Perdue To Shreds As He Kicks Off His Race To Save The Senate

As the 2020 presidential votes are being counted, Georgia has two Senate races headed to a runoff election on Jan. 5, 2021. Nothing less than the majority of the United States Senate is on the line. Jon Ossoff wasted no time kicking off his reenergized campaign as Democrats seem to have some wind at their back in the Peach State.

At an outdoor rally in Atlanta on Friday, Ossoff said plainly, “Change has come to Georgia. Change is coming to America.” With an enthusiastic crowd around him, Ossoff made the case that Georgia is tired of the blatant corruption of David Perdue, saying, “He sells access to his home for corporate money. He sells lavish retreats on private islands to lobbyists for corporate PAC money, but he hasn’t seen fit to come out in the public and defend his record or answer questions from the people at a public town hall meeting in six years.”

It’s gonna be an uphill fight every single step of the way, like everything else over the last four years. Game on.

Republished with permission from Daily Kos.