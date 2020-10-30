David Perdue Runs From Debate After Getting His Ass Handed To Him By Jon Ossoff

After Wednesday's disastrous debate that left a pile of ashes where he once stood, Perdue decided that he couldn't afford a repeat performance like that as Georgia trends blue in 2020. Their race is rated as a toss-up with election day turnout expected to decide the race.

Source: New York Times

Senator David Perdue of Georgia withdrew on Thursday from the final debate in his tight re-election race, a day after his Democratic challenger, Jon Ossoff, called him a “crook” and accused the vulnerable Republican of trying to profit from the coronavirus pandemic.

The rivals had been scheduled to face off on Sunday on the Atlanta television station WSB, the third debate in one of two pivotal Senate races in Georgia that could determine which party controls the chamber. The candidates had committed to the debate in September, according to Mr. Ossoff’s campaign.

A spokesman for Mr. Perdue confirmed that he would not be at the debate and said in a statement that the senator had better uses of his time.

“As lovely as another debate listening to Jon Ossoff lie to the people of Georgia sounds, Senator Perdue will not be participating in the WSB-TV debate but will instead join the 45th president, Donald J. Trump, for a huge get-out-the-vote rally in Northwest Georgia,” the spokesman, John Burke, said.