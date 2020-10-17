Politics
David Perdue's Racist, Trump-like Dog Whistle Draws Cheers At Trump Rally

The Georgia Senator called his colleague, Sen. Kamala Harris, 'Kamala-mala-mala-whatever' at a rally for Trump.
By Ed Scarce
4 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Attempting to play for Trump's MAGA base, Sen. David Perdue of Georgia resorted to the same tired race-baiting that Trump uses, particularly egregious in this case because Perdue knows Kamala Harris well, having spent the last four years with her in the U.S. Senate.

Perdue is presently in a toss-up race with Democrat Jon Ossoff where turn-out on election day will likely determine the winner.

Source: NBC News

Sen. David Perdue, at a Georgia campaign rally for President Donald Trump, on Friday appeared to intentionally mock the first name of Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris.

At the Macon rally, Perdue, R-Ga., pronounced Harris' name as: "Kamala, or Kamala, Kamala-mala-mala, I don't know," with various emphasis on parts of the name, video showed.

Perdue made the comments while naming Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and others when attacking what he called "radical socialism."

Perdue was elected to the Senate in 2014 and serves in Congress with Harris, who was elected in 2016.

Perdue's Democratic opponent in the Senate race, Jon Ossoff tweeted that Perdue "mocked" Harris' name, and added: "We are so much better than this."

Ossoff seized on Perdue's sleazy pandering in this tweet, and later in an appearance with Joy Reid on MSNBC.

Twitter contempt followed swiftly:

