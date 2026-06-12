GOP Congressman Declares Trump Was Born A 'Very Special Baby' — No, Really

What in the cult hell is going on here?
By Conover KennardJune 12, 2026

Texas Republican Rep. Troy Nehls outdid his colleagues in heaping praise on Donald Trump with reporters on Thursday. Somehow, with a straight face, he declared that the president "was born a very special baby." A United States congressman said that. Out loud. On purpose.

"You know, I know we got this weaponization fund, but I think maybe we need to establish a fund for those that have Trump derangement syndrome and get counseling," he said. "Maybe we ought to provide some counseling for all the nutjobs out there that think Donald Trump is the worst thing."

"Donald Trump is the best thing to happen in this country in 100 years," he insisted. "He was born, he was born a very special baby."

"I bet you the doctor said, I can tell this is a very special baby, right?" he added.

Nehls informed America that Donald J. Trump was born a very special baby, and that doctors probably sensed his greatness the moment he emerged into the world. You cannot make this up. A sitting member of Congress, with a straight face, essentially delivered a Hallmark card for a cult leader. "He was born a very special baby" is the kind of thing you'd say about a golden retriever puppy, not a twice-impeached, grifting former president currently back in office.

The prophecy-at-birth framing is doing a lot of heavy lifting here — we're one step away from wise men following a star to Queens, New York. In MAGA World, gargling Trump's balls makes you an alpha male, or something. I'm curious as to how many sets of knee pads he's gone through since God Emperor Donald Trump first took office.

His "Very special baby" claim is going to live rent-free in my head for a while. Checkmate, libs. He sure showed us. Truth is, Trump is still a baby with cankles.

1/2
Nehls: Donald Trump is the best thing to happen to this country in a hundred years. He was born a very special baby. I bet the doctors said, “I can tell this is a very special baby.”

Lewi Whalberg (@anno1540.bsky.social) 2026-06-11T18:23:20.376Z

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