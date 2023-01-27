Rep. Troy Nehls: You Gotta Call Donald Trump To End War

The Republican Russian Caucus is making their voice heard. A prime example is Representative Troy Nehls who went on Russian TV, er, I mean Fox, and said that the only way to end the war between Russian and Ukraine is for President Joe Biden to call TFG, who in turn would call Vladimir Putin and the war would be magically over. To prove his point, Nehls added that Russia never invaded Ukraine while the TFG was president. Yeah, well, extraterrestrials never abducted me while TFG was president either, but I'm willing to take my chances without him.

Nehls then took to the bird app and doubled down on the dumb:

But hey, you don't have to take Nehls's word for it. Just ask the Demented One himself:

Writing on his Truth Social platform, the former president wrote an all-caps post declaring that he had an undisclosed plan to make Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky come to a peace deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who nearly a year ago launched a completely unprovoked invasion into his country. "IF I WERE PRESIDENT, THE RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR WOULD NEVER HAVE HAPPENED, BUT EVEN NOW, IF PRESIDENT, I WOULD BE ABLE TO NEGOTIATE AN END TO THIS HORRIBLE AND RAPIDLY ESCALATING WAR WITHIN 24 HOURS," he wrote. "SUCH A TRAGIC WASTE OF HUMAN LIFE!!!"

Of course, what none of these Russian mynah birds are saying is that the way TFG would end this would be complete capitulation and the sacrifice of every Ukrainian. And that's not acceptable under any scenario.