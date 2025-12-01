As Troy Nehls' Announces Retirement, His Twin Brother Announces Run

By any standard, Troy Nehls has been an abject failure in the House of Representatives. His subservience to Trump is blind allegiance above all else, as demonstrated recently when he said, "If Donald Trump says tariffs work, tariffs work. Period. Because Donald Trump is really never wrong." Voters in Texas's 22nd district would do well and good to be clear of him. But moments after he announced his intention to retire at the end of his term, his twin brother, Trever, piped up that he'd be running to take his place.

Source: Notus

Rep. Troy Nehls announced his retirement from his congressional seat over the holiday weekend, making way for his identical twin brother Trever to mount a bid to replace him.

“I have made the decision, after conversations with my beautiful bride and my girls over the Thanksgiving holiday, to focus on my family and return home after this Congress,” the Texas Republican posted on X Saturday.

Troy Nehls, a staunch ally to Donald Trump who left the conservative House Freedom Caucus last year, said he spoke with the president prior to making his announcement.

“President Trump has always been a strong ally for our district and a true friend, and I wanted him to hear it from me first,” Nehls wrote in the statement.

Just minutes after Nehls’ public announcement, his twin brother revealed his intentions to run for the same seat — on a very similar platform to the one championed by his sibling.

“District 22 needs a Representative who will follow in Troy’s footsteps and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with President Trump to defend our conservative values, secure the border, protect our families, and oppose the reckless and radical agenda that Democrats continue to press upon the American people,” Trever Nehls posted to Facebook. “I’m ready to take up that fight.”