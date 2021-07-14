Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Classless A**hole Announces Run Against Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath

Jake Evans served five years as Georgia's state ethics chairman. His father, Randy, was a close advisor to... Newt Gingrich!
By Susie Madrak
3 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

Look at this wingnut idiot, Jake Evans. He's running for the Republican nomination against anti-gun activist Rep. Lucy McBath in Georgia's 6th District.

In a robotic voice, he proclaims himself a "conservative trailblazer" as he drives his big manly Jeep offroad, splashes mud on cardboard cutouts of Democratic boogeymen and women like Scary Joe Biden, Sneaky Nancy Pelosi, Suspiciously Dark-Skinned Kamala Harris, and Communist Socialist Cop Hater AOC, and pledges allegiance to Trump.

"Unlike Joe Biden and the radical left, I can see the forest through the trees," he says stiffly, turning to face the camera.

"I know that cancelling the Keystone pipeline, halting American energy production, cost hardworking Americans our jobs and doubled what we pay for gas at the pump. That out of control big government spending invites inflation, and saddles generations to come with crippling debt." Then: "Bold, conservative values and big ideas," blah blah blah, etc., etc.

There's more, but it's pretty much exactly like every other ad by a "conservative trailblazer." Hmm.

He misrepresents his own "bipartisan" history as a partisan attack poodle, and presents his startlingly blonde wife Baylie as a narrator.

If he performs his husbandly duties with the same creativity and imagination as this commercial shows, we should feel sorry for her. And we should, by the way, be donating to Lucy McBath's reelection campaign.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team