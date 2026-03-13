Sen. Gillibrand Demands Pete Hegseth Resign After Iranian School Bombing

It's not just this one instance but his entire reign as Secretary of Defense.
By John AmatoMarch 13, 2026

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee called for the immediate resignation of Pete Hegseth for his many failings as Secretary of Defense, but mostly those which led up to the tragic bombing of an Iranian school that left 170 dead, almost all girls.

The Senator joined CNN to discuss the issue with Wolf Blitzer.

Sen. Gillibrand listed several of Hegseth's failures since Trump put him in charge of the military.

GILLABRAND: I want to know what Secretary Hegseth knew about this targeting.

He has undermined the resources that we put aside in the armed services to ensure that civilians are not targeted in any military operations, and he has degraded those sets of personnel and resources.

We are, I don't think we've had the oversight and accountability that we are entitled to.

We have yet to have an open hearing on the Iran war in the Armed Services Committee.

So I have a great deal of questions, and I think Secretary Hegseth should resign because of this failure in being more precise.

This operation was on the first day of operations.

All sites were selected, pre-targeted by our military, with arguably great care and great precision.

And so how they missed that this was a girl's school is very concerning to me.

If Secretary Hegseth did not cut the funding for this area of review by 90%, if Secretary Hegseth did not continually try to undermine the rules and the procedures that our service members and our generals take, I think he should resign because of this failure.

You'd think with his Fox News background, Pete would give good speeches and briefings, but Pete Hegseth is awful. He plays to an audience of one with his jingoistic Christian nationalist claptrap.

Has there ever been a more incompetent SecDef than Whiskey Pete?

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