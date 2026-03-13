Another Win: Dem Flips State House Seat In Red New Hampshire

We're winning so much, we'll get tired of winning!
By Susie MadrakMarch 13, 2026

Another Democrat has flipped a Republican seat, this time in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, deep in the heart of Trump country.

Bobbi Boudman defeated Dale Fincher in a special election after the Republican holding the seat moved out of the district on Tuesday. It was her third try for the seat.

Boudman won roughly 52 percent of the vote, with 48 percent going to the Republican. More than 4,000 people cast a ballot in the district, in rural Carroll County near the border with Maine.

Trump won the area in 2024, running up double-digit margins in some towns.

According to the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, the party has now flipped 28 seats nationwide since Trump won back the White House in 2024.

HUGE: Democrat Bobbi Boudman won the special election for New Hampshire State House Carroll County District 7, FLIPPING a seat the GOP had previously won by 13 points.

Congratulations, Rep-elect Boudman!

Democrats (@democrats.org) 2026-03-11T13:40:03.707209978Z

Democrat Bobbi Boudman flipped a Republican seat in New Hampshire.

Newsweek (@newsweek.com) 2026-03-11T09:22:32.599Z

Dems just scored an upset win in a New Hampshire special election:

Democrat Bobbi Boudman won the special election for Carroll County District 7, defeating Republican Dale Fincher 51-47% in a district that voted Republican by more than 13 points just 16 months ago.

Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) 2026-03-11T14:55:15.362Z

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