Dem Flips PA State House Seat To Blue In District That Went For Trump

A Democratic veteran flipped a seat in Pennsylvania's state house in a special election that was watched closely as a bellwether for the 2020 election. Pam Iovino, 62, beat Republican D. Raja in a race that was expected to come down to be a squeaker. Not even close -- she won by more than 4,000 votes.

This is a big deal to PA residents like me, because our state house used to be relatively moderate. So we're close to dealing the death blow to wingnut control with just three more seats. Via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: