Rep. Tom Marino (R-PA) Resigns Seat After Two Scaramuccis

What the hell? Republican Tom Marino won re-election handily for a fifth term to a redistricted House seat. After two weeks in office, he's quitting to "join the private sector."
By Frances Langum
At least Paul Ryan had the decency to just not run for re-election.

But Tom Marino of Pennsylvania ran in 2018 and was re-elected easily in a blue wave election despite redistricting. Less than two weeks in as a minority party and he can't take it?

Pulling a Jason Chaffetz isn't a good look. Pulling a Jason Chaffetz less than two weeks after being sworn in?

One colleague explained it to me this way: Marino is "corrupt af, and I'm guessing he's under the eye now and does not like it one bit."

Marino was on the Trump transition team. Coincidence?!? Or maybe it has to do with his big pharma collusions.


