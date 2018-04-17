Another One Bites The Dust: Charlie Dent (R-PA) To Resign From Congress
By my very rough count, this makes 41 House Republicans who won't be back on purpose in 2019.
Several analysts on Twitter noting this is likely a paycheck decision rather than a political one. Dent was "retiring" this year anyway, why not get the big paycheck sooner?
And the remaining question is, will Dent's seat remain open until 2019 or are we looking at another Blue Wave Special Election in Pennsylvania?
The Cook Political Report notes that the new less-gerrymandered Pennsylvania congressional map moved Charlie Dent's district from an R+4 to a D+1.
Watch this space.
