Another One Bites The Dust: Cathy McMorris Rodgers Not Running

Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican from Washington state who leads one of the most influential U.S. House committees, announced yesterday that she won’t run for reelection this year. Via HuffPost:

McMorris Rodgers chairs the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee — which, including McMorris Rodgers, will be losing eight of its 51 members to retirement next year.

The loss of one of the GOP’s most important and seasoned members comes as Republicans struggle to unite under a new GOP House leader with a precarious 219-212 majority.

Before taking up the gavel on Energy and Commerce, McMorris Rodgers, first elected in 2004, served as House Republican Conference chair, a high-ranking GOP position that’s currently held by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.). McMorris Rodgers, who represents a safely red district in the Spokane area of Washington, didn’t say why she was leaving office, but signaled that she would be serving her constituents “in new ways.”