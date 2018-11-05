Politics
Oh Gawd Here Comes Liz Cheney

Word is Liz Cheney wants Cathy McMorris Rodgers's job in House leadership no matter how the election turns out. Great optics, GOP!
By Tengrain
6 years ago
[Above from 2012, Liz Cheney accuses Obama of "abandoning" the non-existent country of Czechoslovakia.]

‘No One Puts Liz Cheney In A Corner’

Politico, aka "Tiger Beat on the Potomac" (thanks Charlie Pierce!) morning email thingie tell us the good news!

“LEADERSHIP WRANGLING … WYOMING REP. LIZ CHENEY is running for House Republican Conference chair no matter what happens this week, a source working on her leadership race tells us. In other words: if Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the current occupant of that position, opts to run again, Cheney will run against her.”

We’ve missed noted “patriot and mother”** Rep. Liz Cheney, our greatest former assistant secretary of near eastern affairs (during Chimpy’s Reign Of Error) and the original exhibit A in the case against Nepotism until Jar-Jar Vanka. We look forward to her usual self aggrandizement.

