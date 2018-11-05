Oh Gawd Here Comes Liz Cheney

[Above from 2012, Liz Cheney accuses Obama of "abandoning" the non-existent country of Czechoslovakia.]

‘No One Puts Liz Cheney In A Corner’

Politico, aka "Tiger Beat on the Potomac" (thanks Charlie Pierce!) morning email thingie tell us the good news!

“LEADERSHIP WRANGLING … WYOMING REP. LIZ CHENEY is running for House Republican Conference chair no matter what happens this week, a source working on her leadership race tells us. In other words: if Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the current occupant of that position, opts to run again, Cheney will run against her.”

We’ve missed noted “patriot and mother”** Rep. Liz Cheney, our greatest former assistant secretary of near eastern affairs (during Chimpy’s Reign Of Error) and the original exhibit A in the case against Nepotism until Jar-Jar Vanka. We look forward to her usual self aggrandizement.

** Editor's note (Frances Langum): In her letter pulling out of the Wyoming Senate Primaries in 2014, Liz Cheney used the term "As a mother and a patriot..." I have used that phrase with my own children and on The Professional Left Podcast ever since. -- FL

crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors