Democratic Congressman SLAMS MTG TO HER FACE On LIVE TV

Congressman Robert Garcia brought the hammer down on Marjorie Taylor Greene like she was a bad WiFi signal—loud, disruptive, in desperate need of being rebooted. After Greene’s unhinged meltdown, where she hurled “anti-vax conspiracy theorist” accusations at a witness (because irony isn’t just dead, it’s been cremated), Garcia delivered a reality check. He torched Greene for her actual history of pushing dangerous conspiracy theories and reminded everyone that being loud and wrong doesn’t make you brave—it just makes you Marjorie.

Garcia also, crucially, brought the receipts. He pointed out her well-documented crusade against science, public health and basic sanity itself, calling out her history of misinformation while making it painfully clear that her presence in the chamber is less “representative democracy” and more “performance art for people who think horse dewormer cures COVID.” It was the kind of takedown that made you want to stand up and slow clap while whispering, “finally.” We need more of this.

