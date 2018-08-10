Why The Sekrit Nunes Tape Matters In The Midterms

Eleventy-dimensional Stratergery from Devin Nunes?

Comically bad Inspector Clouseau tribute artist Rep. Devin Nunes was invited to Spokane Washington to help raise funds for Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (famous for her MLK Day diversity celebrations), and as the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee (thus proving Eiron the Goddess of Irony is doing good work), Nunes’ words to Republican donors takes on heightened value. The press was not invited.

And in short, he eff’ed a chicken.

Admitted he cringes at Comrade Stupid’s stupid tweets. Said that Wingnuts hadda win the house because they were the last defense for Prznint Stupid! Stated that if a foreign government (such as Portugal?!) gave a US candidate stolen material (such as emails) and if the candidate used those stolen emails in the campaign, that using them indeed would be a crime. Admitted that the Freedom Caucus introduced a motion to impeach Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein so that Trump could appoint someone who would be willing to fire special counsel Robert Mueller. Said that the leadership wants to delay Rosenstein’s impeachment until after Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed to the Supreme Court because if Rosenstein were impeached right now, the Senate would be forced to drop everything and try Rosenstein.

OK, so not a lot there we did not already know or surmise, BUT having all our suspicions confirmed does give them greater value, and Nunes’ words are sure to be used in ads throughout the remainder of the 2018 Pie Fight.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ re-election just moved into the toss-up category. Related?

