Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Another One Bites The Dust

Yet another crooked Trump appointee is leaving town after squandering our tax dollars.
By Juanita Jean
21 weeks ago by Heather
Views:

Staying three or four feet ahead of the sheriff and his posse, another Trump appointee is packing up and leaving town.

Brock Long, who investigators determined misused government vehicles during 400-mile commutes to his home in North Carolina, is stepping down as the head of FEMA, the agency chief revealed.

The unauthorized trips cost the taxpayers $151,000. He has also been politely asked to refund the cost of a family vacation to Hawaii. Funding the lavish lifestyles of Trump’s friends is eating its way through my wallet.

This is the dude who was FEMA chief during the Puerto Rico hurricane. I guess the paper towels were his idea.

Get this: before he left he sent an email to staff thanking them for this “incredible journey.” He ignored thanking them for every damn thing he could steal.

Crossposted at juanitajean.com


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.