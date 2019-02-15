Another One Bites The Dust

Staying three or four feet ahead of the sheriff and his posse, another Trump appointee is packing up and leaving town.

Brock Long, who investigators determined misused government vehicles during 400-mile commutes to his home in North Carolina, is stepping down as the head of FEMA, the agency chief revealed.

The unauthorized trips cost the taxpayers $151,000. He has also been politely asked to refund the cost of a family vacation to Hawaii. Funding the lavish lifestyles of Trump’s friends is eating its way through my wallet.

This is the dude who was FEMA chief during the Puerto Rico hurricane. I guess the paper towels were his idea.

Get this: before he left he sent an email to staff thanking them for this “incredible journey.” He ignored thanking them for every damn thing he could steal.

