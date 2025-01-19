Tom Homan Gripes That 'Troubling' Leaks Could Prevent Chicago Mass Deportation Plans

Incoming border czar Tom Homan said he was reconsidering plans to begin mass deportations in Chicago on day one of Donald Trump's second presidency.

In a Sunday interview on Fox News, Homan revealed that he was troubled by leaked details of the proposed deportations in Chicago.

"I find it troubling to this day that any sanctuary city, any elected official, does not want public safety threats removed from their communities," Homan said. "Let us into the jail. Cause if you let us in the jail, we can arrest a bad guy in the jail, right?"

"Washington Post says you, as of yesterday, talking about reconsidering a raid in Chicago this coming week," host Bill Hemmer asked.

"There was a leak in Chicago," Homan admitted. "So we're looking at that leak and find out how does it affect officer safety concerns. Chicago's not off the table, but we're reconsidering when and how we do it."

"So would it benefit you, based on your objective there, not to talk publicly so much about your plans?" Hemmer pressed.

"Specific plans," Homan clarified. "What was leaked in Chicago was more specific what was happening, and that raises officer safety concerns."

"So we're looking at it. What was leaked? What's actually in there? And how is it going to affect us moving forward?"