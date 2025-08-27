Iowa Dem Flips Seat In Special Election, Breaks GOP Supermajority

Catelin Drey defeated Republican Christopher Prosch by a wide 55-44 margin in a district Donald Trump carried by 11 points last year.
By Susie MadrakAugust 27, 2025

Iowa Dems scored a significant victory Tuesday by flipping a Republican seat in a special election and breaking the GOP supermajority in the state Senate. Woo hoo! Via NBC News:

Catelin Drey won the Sioux City-area district with 55% of the vote to Republican opponent Christopher Prosch's 44%, according to unofficial results with all precincts reporting.

Democrats will now hold 17 seats in the Senate, compared with 33 for Republicans, breaking the GOP's two-thirds supermajority.

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin celebrated Drey's victory in a district Donald Trump won last year.

“Iowans are seeing Republicans for who they are: self-serving liars who will throw their constituents under the bus to rubber stamp Donald Trump’s disastrous agenda — and they’re ready for change," Martin said in a statement.

"Make no mistake: when Democrats organize everywhere, we win everywhere, and today is no exception,” he added.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon