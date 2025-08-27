Iowa Dem Flips Seat In Special Election, Breaks GOP Supermajority

Iowa Dems scored a significant victory Tuesday by flipping a Republican seat in a special election and breaking the GOP supermajority in the state Senate. Woo hoo! Via NBC News:
Catelin Drey won the Sioux City-area district with 55% of the vote to Republican opponent Christopher Prosch's 44%, according to unofficial results with all precincts reporting.
Democrats will now hold 17 seats in the Senate, compared with 33 for Republicans, breaking the GOP's two-thirds supermajority.
Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin celebrated Drey's victory in a district Donald Trump won last year.
“Iowans are seeing Republicans for who they are: self-serving liars who will throw their constituents under the bus to rubber stamp Donald Trump’s disastrous agenda — and they’re ready for change," Martin said in a statement.
"Make no mistake: when Democrats organize everywhere, we win everywhere, and today is no exception,” he added.
🚨 MAJOR BREAKING
Democrat Catelin Drey FLIPS Iowa SD-1 — a district Trump won by 11.5 points in 2024 — defeating Republican Christopher Prosch in a landslide special election and breaking the GOP supermajority. pic.twitter.com/TL6NBr3naB
— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 27, 2025