Iowa Dem Flips Seat In Special Election, Breaks GOP Supermajority

Iowa Dems scored a significant victory Tuesday by flipping a Republican seat in a special election and breaking the GOP supermajority in the state Senate. Woo hoo! Via NBC News:

Catelin Drey won the Sioux City-area district with 55% of the vote to Republican opponent Christopher Prosch's 44%, according to unofficial results with all precincts reporting.

Democrats will now hold 17 seats in the Senate, compared with 33 for Republicans, breaking the GOP's two-thirds supermajority.

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin celebrated Drey's victory in a district Donald Trump won last year.

“Iowans are seeing Republicans for who they are: self-serving liars who will throw their constituents under the bus to rubber stamp Donald Trump’s disastrous agenda — and they’re ready for change," Martin said in a statement.

"Make no mistake: when Democrats organize everywhere, we win everywhere, and today is no exception,” he added.