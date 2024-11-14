Republican Lapdogs Get Ready To Follow Their Master

"If Donald Trump says jump three feet high and scratch your head, we all jump three feet high and scratch our heads and that’s it,” Troy Nehls said.
By Ed ScarceNovember 14, 2024

Silly voters. They thought they were voting for these people to represent them but it turns out that House Republicans are only interested in representing Donald Trump. We'll soon see in the Senate if Republicans there have any independence or not, or if they start confirming lowlifes like Matt Gaetz, Tulsi Gabbard, Pete Hegseth, etc to positions they have no business ever being nominated for.

Source: Mediaite

MSNBC anchor Chris Jansing played a clip of Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) on Wednesday declaring his unwavering loyalty to President-elect Donald Trump.

Jansing noted that Trump “also had a meeting with House Republicans this morning. And I want to play part of what one Texas Republican had to say about it.”

“There’s no question he’s the leader of our party. So now he’s got a mission statement of his mission and his goals and objectives, whatever that is. We need to embrace it. All of it. Every single word. If Donald Trump says jump three feet high and scratch your head, we all jump three feet high and scratch our heads and that’s it,” Nehls said in the clip.

