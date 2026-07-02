MAGA Rep Collins Spent $400,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Political-Like Ads

Rep. Mike Colllins, The Trump-endorsed candidate running to unseat Sen. Jon Ossoff in Georgia, seems to share some habits with his (presumably) favorite felon and sexual predator: the use of public money for his personal benefit.

Specifically, Collins has glommed $400,000 of taxpayer money that is supposed to be for office expenses and used it instead for TV ads that are “virtually indistinguishable from his campaign ads,” as journalist Judd Legum found.

For example: One ad shows President Trump praising “fantastic” Collins before a narrator states, “Mike Collins is protecting Georgia by working with President Trump to pass the Laken Riley Act.” At the end of the ad, Trump thanks Collins and says, “He loves this state and he took this very personally.”

“The only indication that the ad is not a campaign ad appears in small type for four seconds: ‘PAID FOR WITH OFFICIAL FUNDS BY THE OFFICE OF MIKE COLLINS,’” Legum points out. He also points out that this ad is nearly identical to a Senate campaign ad. Both were made by the same ad firm.

Congressmembers are allowed to use office funds for mass communications to constituents, Legum notes. But the House Communications Standards Manual clearly states that such communications “should not be used for political or personal business” or “campaign content” or “content laudatory of a Member on a personal or political basis,” he says.

In the six months between October 2025 and March 2026, Legum tallied more than $400,000 of taxpayer money from Collins’ House office going to his ad company. The average Congressional office spent about $33,000 on all mass communications during that same period, Legum found. A payment of more than $300,000 to Collins’ ad firm, made in March, “was the single largest recorded payment for advertising” of any House member, from 2020 to now, Legum said.

The Ossoff/Collins race is sure to be one of the most hotly contested this year. With Donald Trump’s unpopularity, his unnecessary war causing skyrocketing gas prices and his unnecessary tariffs causing inflation just about everywhere else, it’s no wonder Collins has been grabbing every bit of money he can get his hands on.

But if he loves President Trump so much, Collins should take money from him or one of the other billionaires Republicans have rewarded so handsomely - at our expense - with tax breaks since Felon 47 conned his way back to the White House.

And keep those corrupt, itchy fingers off money from the rest of us.