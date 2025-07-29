MAGA Senate Hopeful Craps The Bed With Campaign Announcement

The state that gave us Marjorie Taylor Greene also gives us another assclown, this one entertaining delusions of grandeur of winning a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Source: Inkl

Mike Collins' U.S. Senate campaign got off to a rocky start this week when his team misspelled "Georgia" as "Georiga" in a launch video, prompting widespread ridicule online.

Collins, a Republican congressman from Georgia's 10th District and staunch Donald Trump supporter, officially entered the 2026 Senate race on Monday, hoping to unseat Democrat Jon Ossoff in what is expected to be one of the most closely watched races of the cycle, Politico reported.

His announcement video positioned him as a blue-collar conservative ready to "steamroll the radical left" and push Trump's America First agenda, but the typo itself stole the show.

The error quickly went viral, with social media users mocking the campaign's oversight.