Kudos to American Bridge, who used audio of Susan Collins and b-roll from Mitch McConnell's super PAC to make a hilarious ad!

EXCLUSIVE: @SenatorCollins’ first campaign ad of 2020 featuring her own footage that was uploaded yesterday for Mitch McConnell's Super PAC. πŸ‘‡ #MESen #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/BxISHyxhUK — American Bridge (@American_Bridge) July 19, 2019

Do follow @SaraGideonME and kick Susan Collins out of the Senate.

