Susan Collins's New Campaign Ad Is A Really Good Ad -- For Her Opponent

Sure, it's got cheesy synth music, but it still makes Sara Gideon sound like a great candidate.
By Susie Madrak

Normal people would look at this new Susan Collins ad and think, "Wow, that Sara Gideon sounds like someone who'd really fight for the right things!" How many candidates carry the ball across the other team's goal? Susan Collins!

Meanwhile, Project Lincoln has a different take:

PORTLAND, Maine —The Lincoln Project, a group led by disaffected Republicans who want to see President Donald Trump and people they call his “enablers” lose this election year, is spending $1 million in Maine to run TV ads attacking incumbent Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican seeking a 5th term in a race rated a “toss-up” by the Cook Political Report.

Rick Wilson, a co-founder of The Lincoln Project, told WMTW, “Susan Collins has made many votes that I am sure I agree with, but she’s made critical votes, the most important votes of her career have been votes that have allowed Donald Trump run roughshod over our Constitution and our country.”

“Maine deserves a leader, not a Trump stooge,” says the narrator of the 60-second spot, which goes on to say, “Susan Collins never stands up to Donald Trump.”

