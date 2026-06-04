Dems Make Power Move To Oust Shockingly Unqualified Pulte As DNI

Donald Trump’s appointment of the dangerously unqualified housing official and professional troll Bill Pulte to the position of acting director of national intelligence has rattled Republicans as well as Democrats.

Since Pulte is the acting director, Trump has conveniently avoided what would likely be a losing Senate confirmation process.

But Sen. Mark Warner, vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, has found an ingenious way to pressure Trump to remove his dangerous pick.

Warner has told Senate Majority Leader John Thune that Democratic support for the extension of FISA Section 702 is in danger if Pulte is in charge of the government’s 18 intelligence agencies, Punchbowl News has reported. The controversial provision can allow the government to spy on Americans without a warrant if it is surveilling a foreigner communicating with an American. Warner has reportedly asked Thune to “use his influence with the White House” to uninstall Pulte.

According to Punchbowl, Warner has “been critical in building Democratic support for a bipartisan deal to extend FISA Section 702.” But he has since “made clear to Thune that all options are on the table to reverse what Democrats see as a dangerous Trump pick to lead ODNI.”

So, Warner is pressuring Thune to pressure the Trump White House. Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Leader has "also privately told senators that the Pulte appointment makes passing a FISA deal much more difficult," Punchbowl reported.

Democratic votes are needed to reauthorize FISA, Punchbowl noted. “With a handful of GOP senators expected to oppose any FISA agreement, Thune would likely need at least a dozen Democrats to support the bill.”

For all we know, Thune is glad for the pressure. “Democrats believe they’d be doing Republicans a favor because they also see Pulte as unqualified for the job, even if few openly say it,” Punchbowl said.

But leave it to Trump Fluffer and House Speaker (in that order) Mike Johnson to whine on Felonious Trump’s behalf about the Democratic pressure. He called the Democrats’ maneuver “absolutely outrageous.”

The rest of us can read that as acknowledgment that the move is “absolutely effective.”

In the video above, not even Trump Fluffer and Treasury Secretary (in that order) Scott Bessent will vouch for Pulte’s qualifications or fitness for the job.