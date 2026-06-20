Bill Pulte's Poised To Fire Those Not On Board With Trump Election Fraud Lies

With no intelligence background and his only qualification to be the acting DNI is being a Trump loyalist, CNN is reporting that Pulte showed up on Thursday and asked to see every employee record so we can see who he wants to fire.

Firing federal employees like this should call for Congressional hearings, but Mike Johnson is as useless as he is feckless.

Pulte's sycophancy is on par with Todd Blanche's, so he will do whatever Trump orders him to do to help undermine the 2026 midterm elections.

There is no way Congress would have confirmed this ass-wipe. The law states that any person with this job MUST have significant national security experience.

David Edwards wrote, "Bill Pulte, who took over the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Friday without Senate confirmation, can hold the post for up to 210 days under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act — well past November's midterm elections.



Trump has put in charge another unqualified buffoon in a top security position in this country.

"He may find out some things about the rigged elections," Trump told reporters this month. "I think he wants to do it very much." Reuters reported Friday that the White House has suppressed an ODNI report on voting machine vulnerabilities for months.

There is nothing to find.

Trump tapped Bill Pulte — whose background is in homebuilding and investment, and who was most recently running the Federal Housing Finance Agency — to serve as acting Director of National Intelligence. The problem: federal law explicitly requires that anyone in the DNI role have "extensive national security expertise," which Pulte lacks. He has no national security, military, or law enforcement experience. The criticism was notably bipartisan — there was broad agreement among party lines that Pulte was unqualified, with even Republican senators on the Intelligence Committee saying they saw no evidence he had any national security background whatsoever.

The general consensus: his sole qualification appears to be loyalty to Trump, and that's exactly what he's doing.

Pulte can try to create phony evidence of voter fraud, but I doubt that would fly.