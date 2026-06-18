Trumpty Dumpty Is Not Very Good At The President-ing Part, Is He?

Tangerine Man just derailed a U.S. Senate plan to pass a key national security bill this week, and it's is only the latest example of a growing rift with Senate Republicans, who are more willing to defy the commander-in-chief in the run-up to the November midterm elections.

Aiming to protect his controversial choice of loyalist Bill ‌Pulte as acting U.S. spy chief, Trump forced the Senate Intelligence Committee to postpone a confirmation hearing for U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton, his permanent nominee for director of national security, who ‌Republicans had hoped to fast-track into the job.

"He made a colossal mistake," soon-to- be former GOP Senator Thom Tillis said of the president's move. "It's undermining our ability to produce the very results he wants."

It was the latest in a series of actions by Trump that have upended ​Senate Republican plans to move major legislation intended to forward his agenda. Last month, his announcement of a $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" fund to compensate political allies who claim to have been victimized by federal authorities stalled a $70 billion bill to fund his immigration crackdown.

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I don't say this often, but go listen to Chuck Schumer, who spells it all out.