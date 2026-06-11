Republican Led House Fails In Passing FISA

Mike Johnson's last ditch attempt to pass a short-term extension of section 702 of the FISA Act failed with nineteen Republicans voting against it.

This Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act needed a two-thirds majority to pass in the House, but came in with a vote count of 198-218. Trump's hope of passing a bill were dashed when he named another unqualified sycophant, Bill Pulte, to be the acting Director of National Intelligence.

ABC News reports, "The House is expected to leave town after the vote series, as it grows increasingly likely that FISA's legal authorization will lapse for the first time in the program's history. The House does not return to Washington until June 23."

Jebus Johnson whined about the vote and blamed only Democrats for its failure. "Today, we just offered a simple, clean, three-week extension of the FISA national security law. The Democrats, 199 of them, voted against a clean, three-week extension for political purposes," he said with no mention of the 19 republicans that joined with the Democrats.

Trump snubbed Acting DNI Bill Pulte and nominated another lackey, Jay Clayton who resides in the Southern District of New York to be the new DNI. I recently wrote an article about Clayton promoting non-existent voter fraud in California.