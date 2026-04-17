20 Republicans Revolt In Chaotic Late-Night Surveillance Vote

A total of 20 Republican lawmakers revolted against President Donald Trump early Friday morning by refusing to back a bill that would extend a controversial surveillance program, and despite the president’s explicit call for GOP lawmakers to do so, the Associated Press reported Friday.

I predict it will pass anyway. This is performance art.

“First they unveiled a new plan that would have extended the program for five years, with revisions,” reads the Associated Press’ report. “Then they tried to salvage a shorter 18-month renewal that Trump had demanded and Speaker Mike Johnson had previously backed. Some 20 Republicans joined most Democrats in blocking its advance.”

Lawmakers were looking to extend the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) – a law that permits national intelligence agencies to surveil overseas communications without a warrant, including those of Americans – ahead of its expiration on Monday. The deliberations lasted late into the night Thursday and into early Friday morning.

But some Republicans were determined to tie the bill to the so-called Save America Act, instead of moving a clean bill.

I sent a classified letter to House and Senate colleagues about a secret interpretation of surveillance law that every American should be concerned about. Representative Massie is right. The Constitution requires EVERY member to vote against a clean reauthorization. — Senator Ron Wyden (@wyden.senate.gov) 2026-04-16T23:47:03.639Z