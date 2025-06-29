Republicans Advance Trump's Mega-Bill In Late Night Senate Vote

We already knew Lisa Murkowski and Josh Hawley were spineless sellouts, but this Saturday night, they both proved it.

Senate Republicans advance Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' but final vote hangs in balance:

Senate Republicans narrowly advanced a budget bill that is pivotal to President Donald Trump's second-term agenda ahead of a self-imposed 4 July deadline.

In a 51-49 vote largely along party lines, the Senate has moved to open debate on the bill, a key initial hurdle that Republicans scrambled to overcome. Two Republicans joined Democrats in opposing the move to take up the bill.

Party leadership had been twisting arms for the initial vote on the "Big Beautiful Bill" on Saturday, following the release of its latest version - all 940 pages - shortly after midnight. [...]

The bill's fate on the Senate floor remains uncertain, as Republicans in the chamber continue to quarrel over the bill's provisions. Vice-President JD Vance travelled to the Capitol on Saturday night to offer a tiebreak vote, though party leaders were ultimately able to negotiate majority support without his help.

Meanwhile, Democrats say they will drag out the process in protest at the bill, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer saying his party will force Republicans to read out the nearly 1,000 pages of text before the Senate can begin debate and potentially take up a final vote.